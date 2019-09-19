Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Position Cut by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Herman Miller makes up about 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 17.3% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 252,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,825. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,988.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.