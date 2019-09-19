Head-To-Head Survey: Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) & Energy & Technology (NYSE:ENGT)

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.04 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.44 Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Energy & Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -14.97% -50.17% -14.19% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 5.96, indicating that its share price is 496% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.