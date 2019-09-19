Head-To-Head Review: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) versus PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (NASDAQ:PCFBY)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -27.56% -81.41% -6.38% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 431.07%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $91.52 million 0.16 -$21.06 million ($5.55) -0.10 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.60 $72.28 million $0.32 13.38

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Seanergy Maritime does not pay a dividend. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR beats Seanergy Maritime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

