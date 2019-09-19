Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haynes International by 882.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Haynes International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

