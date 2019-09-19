Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.02 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Harmony has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.15 or 0.05366496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,851,498 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.