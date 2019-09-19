Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.08

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.08 and traded as low as $72.00. Hardide shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 10,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

