Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $6.07. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 468 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

