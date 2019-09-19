Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Greif worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Greif by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 437,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Greif by 19.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Greif by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $4,762,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,488. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Greif’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

