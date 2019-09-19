GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $11.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

