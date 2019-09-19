Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 89,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,881. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

