Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Great Western Bancorp worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 5,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

