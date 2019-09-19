Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $618,526.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market capitalization of $618,526.00 and approximately $32,143.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00741111 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,281,028,235 coins and its circulating supply is 588,925,235 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

