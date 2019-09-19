Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Trading 16.7% Higher

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

