GoldCoin Trading 9% Higher This Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $5,341.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00739580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010704 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.