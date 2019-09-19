Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Globus Medical worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,703. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

