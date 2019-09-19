Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 273630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc, a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile payments application; Glance Merchant App, a mobile point-of-sale and loyalty solution; and Glance Coin is the cryptocurrency for consumers and gives merchants next-level control in creating and customizing the special offer.

