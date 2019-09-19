Gexan Trading Up 140.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Gexan has a market cap of $158,402.00 and approximately $159,432.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 140.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00973177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00227732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003944 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,297,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,846 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.