GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.22

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 8952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $237,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

