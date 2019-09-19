GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.41. GameStop shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 6,735,286 shares traded.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

The company has a market cap of $398.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 905.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,446 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth about $16,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,639 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

