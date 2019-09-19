Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.92. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 25.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

