Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH)’s share price rose 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 184,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

