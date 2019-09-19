Gain Capital (GCAP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gain Capital (NYSE: GCAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/19/2019 – Gain Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Gain Capital is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Gain Capital was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Gain Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2019 – Gain Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

8/15/2019 – Gain Capital was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

8/8/2019 – Gain Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

7/26/2019 – Gain Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Gain Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,947. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

