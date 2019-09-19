FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.10

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TFW traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.92). 12,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.22.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

