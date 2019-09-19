Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 2.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,298,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.