Front Street Capital Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.46. 65,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,418. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.