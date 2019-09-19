Friendz Price Tops $0.0034 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $77,440.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00209846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01191896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020413 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,127,601 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

