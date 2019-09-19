Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $14.84, approximately 1,009,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 396,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,454.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $70,905.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 331,726 shares of company stock worth $975,935. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 557,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Francesca’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Francesca’s by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Francesca’s by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 203,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 172,095 shares during the period.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

