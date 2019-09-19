Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.66.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE FND traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,841. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,531.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 13,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $658,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,599,158 shares of company stock valued at $199,117,304. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 786,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,614 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

