Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $139.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $128.48. 310,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Five Below has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

