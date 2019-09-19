Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 119,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,277. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

