First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.92

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 248639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 5,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 3,437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.