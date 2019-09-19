First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFEU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

Shares of RFEU stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

