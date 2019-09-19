First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $417,000.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,640. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

