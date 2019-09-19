First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

FLIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 425.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $328,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

