First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 292,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
