First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 292,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

