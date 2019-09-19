Financial Comparison: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $105.22 million 5.57 $32.62 million $2.33 18.44 Bryn Mawr Bank $257.04 million 2.88 $63.79 million $3.46 10.62

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.30% 10.70% 1.35% Bryn Mawr Bank 22.71% 11.27% 1.40%

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

