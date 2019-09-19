Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park Sells 97,323 Shares

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,615.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

