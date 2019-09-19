Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.56, 4,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000.

