FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo Sells 3,201 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,089. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

