Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Randy E. Clark Purchases 3,000 Shares

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Randy E. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,928 shares in the company, valued at $309,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 4,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,200. Farmer Bros Co has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,752 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.