FairCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $122.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00990939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00226280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.