Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,513.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,270. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 28.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 61.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $8,955,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 401,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

