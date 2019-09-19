EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.95

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

EVRZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. VTB Capital lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

