ETHLend Reaches 1-Day Volume of $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00209305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01195783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, BiteBTC, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

