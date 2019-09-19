Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $5.24 million and $600,680.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.02080383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00060796 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,025,030 coins and its circulating supply is 164,995,617 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.