Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,528.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,825. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

ESPR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 4,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

