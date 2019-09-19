Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.70. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Environmental Tectonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 445.15%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

