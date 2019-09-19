Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $190.63. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,643. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $150.32 and a 1-year high of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $365.33 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

