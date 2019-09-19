Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.46% of Enerplus worth $46,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 415.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 1,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $7,530,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,539.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 976,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,753.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 911,079 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 302,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,337. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

