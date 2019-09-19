Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 110,985 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,802.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 252,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

